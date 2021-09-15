Jennifer Lawrence ‘looking forward to being a mom’ and planning to balance career & home: Report

It seems like Jennifer Lawrence is already very keen on welcoming her child with her husband Cooke Maroney. According to a source, via People, the actress, 31, is ‘very happy’ amid pregnancy as is ‘looking forward to being a mom.’ The source has also pointed out how Jennifer Lawrence is planning to balance her career and home.

According to the source, via People, the Don’t Look Up actress “wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects, and enjoys being around.” The source has added that Jennifer has been loving her married life, and she has a solid foundation with her husband for welcoming a baby. Lawren is reportedly looking forward to parenthood and has been ‘very happy’ about her pregnancy.

Opening up on Jennifer’s work life, the source, via People, has added that the talented actress wouldn’t miss out on anything work-wise. Lawrence is reportedly planning to balance her work and her life as a mother and a wife. “Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life,” the source, via People added. The source further explained that Jennifer is “ambitious and craves her work.”

Speaking of Lawrence’s plans for motherhood, the People’s source confirmed that she would be a “fulfilled mom.” “She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it...I doubt that would ever happen with her,” the source added.

Jennifer Lawrence had tied the knot with her husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director on October 19, 2019. According to reports from last week, the couple is expecting their first child together.

