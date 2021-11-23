Jennifer Lawrence okay with pay gap with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up: He brings in more box office

Jennifer Lawrence has recently opened up on the pay disparity between her and Leonardo DiCaprio in Netflix's upcoming high-budgeted movie Don't Look Up. During her interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed that she has known about the apparent wage gap for a while.

Vanity Fair noted that Lawrence chose her words carefully while answering this question about the pay gap. “Yeah, I saw that too," she began while adding about costar Leonardo DiCaprio's talent and popularity. "Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do," The Hunger Games star pointed out, stating that she has been "extremely fortunate and happy" with her deal.

However, having worked in the industry for quite some time, Lawrence also noted that it has always been "uncomfortable" to "inquire about equal pay." The actress said that even if anybody notices anything as "unequal," they are often told that it doesn't rise from "gender disparity." "They can’t tell you what exactly it is," she said.

For those unversed, Lawrence's new movie Don't Look Up has a stellar cast to look forward to. The cast comprises Lawrence, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

Jennifer Lawrence is also expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. In other news, in the same interview, Lawrence had also opened up on wanting to protect her unborn child's privacy "for the rest of their lives." She said that she doesn't mention her pregnancy much because she wants to safeguard her child and wouldn't want to include them in her work life.

