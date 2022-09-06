Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her and husband Cooke Maroney's newborn for the FIRST time

Jennifer Lawrence finally opens up about her 6-month-old newborn. In a recent chat with Vogue for their October 2022 cover story, the Silver Linings Playbook actress shared some much-awaited news about her new baby. The actress went on a acting hiatus 2 years ago and left fans hanging, now the actress is finally ready for her fabulous comeback.

During the interview, Lawrence revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy earlier in February as she and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child together since tying the knot in 2016. The actress also disclosed that the couple named their child Cy after Maroney's favourite artist Cy Twombly. She shared how her "whole life … started over" after the birth of her baby boy as she called his arrival her "day one." The 32-year-old actress added, "I just stared. I was just so in love," per Page Six.

The Don't Look Up actress also talked about how she "fell in love with all babies everywhere," and continued, “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. … My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about." However, Lawrence also shared how she considered to "be so forgiving" of herself if she did not immediately connect with her newborn.

Lawrence narrated an anecdote from when she was still pregnant as she recalled, "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'"

Meanwhile, the actress also noted that she did get pregnant before she welcomed Cy but had a sudden miscarriage and had to get a D&C.

