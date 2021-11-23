Jennifer Lawrence OPENS UP on her decision to step back from spotlight: I'd gotten sick of me

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken openly about her decision to step away from the spotlight. The 31-year-old actress spoke up about her career as a movie star and how it was necessary for her to step away from the limelight for a while while gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's December edition, via PEOPLE.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she explained to the outlet. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right." She further said, "If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'" she continued, then noting, "… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life." However, Lawrence will soon be seen in Adam McKay's end-of-the-world comedy called Don't Look Up, after taking a break from performing (her most recent picture being X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019)

Along with Lawrence, the picture has a star-studded ensemble that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill, among others. However, speaking more on her break, the actress said, "Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence."

Meanwhile, in other news, Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child next year. According to a Hollywood source close to the actress, Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new mom. In her Vanity Fair interview, the Hunger Games actress said that although she is "grateful and excited" to become a mother, she prefers to keep her kid out of conversations.

