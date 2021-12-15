Jennifer Lawrence opens up on meeting 'terrific' Ariana Grande on Don't Look Up set: I'm a huge fan

The upcoming Netflix movie Don't Look Up is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and the cast members of Don't Look Up shared interesting anecdotes from the movie and revealed stories from the production to the final premiere. During the movie's Global Press Conference which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, Lawrence also opened up on meeting Ariana Grande on the sets and revealed her immediate reaction after interacting with the singing sensation.

When asked about whether Lawrence "fangirled" over Grande during filming, the soon-to-be-mother gushed about the Positions singer. "I mean it was shocking. She's so tiny," Lawrence said, further adding that she has been a "huge fan" of Grande's music over the years. "It's just like, you know, like overwhelming. 'Cause our worlds don't normally collide. Um, and yeah, I just felt like a radio contest winner. I just didn't know how to talk to her. So I just, you know, did my best," the actress noted while calling Ariana Grande "terrific."

The cast members also discussed how they wanted to inculcate climate change and the important issues related to the topic through the movie. Apart from Lawrence and Grande, the cast of the movie also comprises Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Timothe Chalamet and Cate Blanchett.

It will be interesting to note how Netflix's star-studded movie pans out. Don't Look Up is scheduled to release on December 24. What are your thoughts about Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio's amazing friendship? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

