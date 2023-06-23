Jennifer Lawrence opens up about acting technique, gets ’nervous’ working with Method Actors; DEETS here

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses who quickly became a fan favorite with her acting skills and quirky personality. Throughout her career, she has worked with some of the well-known names in the industry like Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale. The Hunger Games actress therefore has plenty of experience working with different types of actors with their own technique.

In a recent interview with the Hot Ones, Jennifer Lawrence makes several revelations such as her own acting technique and nerves while working with a Method Actor. Here is everything to know about the same.

Jennifer Lawrence talks about Method Actors

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about how she gets nervous to work with the Method Actors. She said, “I would be nervous to work with somebody who is Method. I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous. I haven’t seen another [acting] process that I’ve been curious about. You don’t know about them all the time.”

During the interview with the Hot Ones, Jennifer Lawrence also revealed that her own acting technique has changed throughout the years. But working with Christian Bale in American Hustle had taught her new acting technique. The Hunger Games star said, “I had always been very on-off, on-off until I did ‘American Hustle’ and worked with Christian Bale. I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing, like 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready. I saw that and thought, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So I started doing that.”

Jennifer Lawrence’s roles in movies like X-Men, Dark Phoenix, Dumb and Dumber, American Hustle, and more have earned her quite fame and popularity. Her raunchy comedy movie, No Hard Feelings is all set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

