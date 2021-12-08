Jennifer Lawrence to play Elizabeth Holmes in her NEXT film; Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay to direct

After Don't Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence has already taken up a new project! The soon to be mom will soon star as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a new feature film from director Adam McKay and Apple Original Films, as reported by Variety. Lawrence will also reunite with Don’t Look Up’s Adam who will also write, produce and direct the Elizabeth Holmes movie.

If you didn't know, the film is set to be based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Carreyrou‘s book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in Silicon Valley, which charts Elizabeth Holmes‘ dramatic rise and fall, beginning with her promise to revolutionize the health care system and ending with her on trial for fraud.

In other news, the actress has been promoting the upcoming Don't Look Up, she recently revealed the most annoying part of filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet! During her recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show, Jennifer spoke about filming a car scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet that she recalled as "hell" and even called it the "most annoying day of her life."

Lawrence recalled how shooting for a scene with Leonardo and Timothee which may sound dreamy for most fans, turned out to be annoying for her. Recalling the same, she said, "I don't know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.' I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell."

