Jennifer Lawrence RECALLS her biggest 'personal' struggle while shooting Don’t Look Up

Looks like Jennifer Lawrence's experience on the set of Don't Look Up was chaotic. Jennifer revealed during the premiere of Don't Look Up in New York City that she had suffered an injury while shooting the film. One of her most "personal" problems throughout the production, she claimed, was losing a tooth.

“I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming,” Lawrence said, as per Variety, adding that one of her veneers fell off. “And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless.” Lawrence didn't say how the tooth came out, but it didn't halt production on the dark comedy. However, Lawrence co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio as scientists in the movie, who discover a massive comet is heading straight for Earth and will destroy it. The two go on a media tour to warn the rest of the world.

As per Variety, Adam McKay ("Vice," "The Big Short") directed the film, which also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans. Interestingly, Lawrence's lost tooth isn't the only strange event that occurred to her while filming the film.

She revealed last month that she went high for a sequence in the film. Lawrence made it clear that she was not pregnant at the time of this scene. "I was a real target," said Lawrence about the experience of being high on set. "Everyone was f****** with me, I guess because I was high. Easy to f*** with." "Don't Look Up" will be released in limited theatres on December 10 and will be accessible on Netflix on December 24.

