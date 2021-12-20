Jennifer Lawrence recalls the moment when Leonardo DiCaprio jumped in FROZEN lake to save his pet huskies

While promoting The Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio recently revealed that he did a very scary stunt himself while shooting the film. While chatting with Entertainment Weekly alongside his co-stars, the actors shared how Leo jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs.

Adam McKay first recalled: “The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes. Jonah would send me pictures of your ripped-apart couch,” which prompted Jennifer Lawrence to say: “Tell the frozen lake story.”

“Basically they both fell in a frozen lake,” co-star Jonah Hill said. “And then I went in. “[Living in California] I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake,” Leo added. Jennifer went on to say that after “as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in.”

Eventually, the trio ended up together in the frozen lake, with the dogs licking each other! “The other one started licking the one that was drowning and then we all were in the frozen lake together,” Leo said. “And I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car,” Jennifer Lawrence jokingly added while laughing.

Recently, during the film’s Global Press Conference, the Don't Look Up actor also opened up on having vastly different characters in the movie. "Like, you know, when they're the pop stars are on the show while the person's talking about the world ending and they're the same weight, if not one being more important than the other, it's all the same and we're all guilty of it too. So it's not like I'm any better. You know what I'm saying? So I think there's something deeply human that he tapped into. And is also terrifying but also the truth," Jonah Hill noted.

