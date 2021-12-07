Jennifer Lawrence recalls 'most annoying' scene with Leonardo DiCaprio & Timothee Chalamet from Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Don't Look Up which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill in lead roles. During her recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show, Jennifer spoke about filming a car scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet that she recalled as "hell" and even called it the "most annoying day of her life."

Lawerence who is expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney, recently made her first red carpet appearance since she announced her pregnancy. During her recent talk show appearance, the 31-year-old actress once again presented a gorgeous maternity look as she appeared wearing a stunning polka-dotted dress.

During her chat with Colbert, Lawrence recalled how shooting for a scene with Leonardo and Timothee which may sound dreamy for most fans, turned out to be annoying for her. Recalling the same, she said, "I don't know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'"

Lawrence then went on to add, "I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell."

Don't Look Up directed by Adam McKay stars Jennifer in the role of an astronomer alongside DiCaprio. The film follows the two astronomers trying to convince and warn the world of an impending threat as they discover an approaching comet is set to destroy planet Earth. The film is all set to release in theatres on December 10 and will stream on Netflix from December 24.

