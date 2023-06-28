Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her 2017 Darren Aronofsky-directed film ‘Mother!’

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses because of her acting skills, quirky personality, and amazing looks. She quickly rose to fame with her talent and is well known for her roles in movies like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises.

During her recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, Jennifer Lawrence reflected on Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 movie Mother! Here is everything that the actress said.

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her 2017 movie Mother!

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she never totally understood her intense movie Mother! despite having insider knowledge of the script. This is because she was dating the director Darren Aronofsky at that time.

Andy Cohen asked the Hunger Games actress, “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film ‘Mother!’?” Lawrence answered, “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director so I had CliffsNotes. So…five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do.”

Though the duo had not publicly spoken much about their relationship, previously Jennifer Lawrence opened up about the physical and emotional toll of working in Mother! During the YouTube series Hot Ones, the actress revealed that she still suffers from on-set injuries. She said, “I tore my diaphragm and cracked something in my chest. My top rib, it still clicks to this day.”

About Mother!

Mother! is a psychological horror movie in which Jennifer Lawrence stars as a pregnant woman married to an unnamed man ‘Him’. The pregnant woman is annoyed and terrorized by the house guests who keep turning up at their mansion, calling themselves fans of ‘Him’. These house guests wreak havoc in their lives which ends with Lawrence’s newborn child getting killed.

