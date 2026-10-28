Jennifer Lawrence Returns as Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping; Reunites With Josh Hutcherson

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the upcoming instalment in the dystopian film franchise, scheduled to release on November 20, 2026. Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she will reprise her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen, reuniting with former co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Jennifer Lawrence confirms reprisal of Katniss in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

During her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Jennifer Lawrence about returning to the role of Katniss Everdeen. The actress described the experience as emotional, highlighting her reunion with familiar crew members and former co-stars.

She said, “Unbelievable. It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times … and Josh and Woody, and it was so emotional. Like Josh and I, like didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful.”

Lawrence also shared a humorous anecdote about Woody Harrelson’s visit to her hotel room, saying, “Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited cause it would not be the same. It wouldn’t be the same if he listened to boundaries and used a door.”

More about Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, set 24 years before the original trilogy. When Haymitch is selected to compete in a competition featuring twice the usual number of participants, he allies with fellow tributes to improve his chances.

As he faces the Capitol’s manipulation and personal challenges, his experiences shape his outlook and draw him towards the resistance against President Snow.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping, the film serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012) and follows The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) in the franchise timeline. It will be the sixth instalment in the film series.

The cast includes Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin , Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and others in key roles.

With Lawrence returning as Katniss, the actress will reprise the character after an 11-year gap. Her previous appearance in the franchise was in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015).

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