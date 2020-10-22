Jennifer Lawrence REVEALS her biggest regret while planning wedding; Shares she ‘had a blast’ despite of it

Jennifer Lawrence recently shared details about her wedding ceremony and her view on US politics ahead of the election. Scroll down to read what she said.

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about her wedding for the first time! During a new interview, the 30-year-old actress shared some insight on her wedding to husband Cooke Maroney last October. While chatting with host Heather McMahan on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Jennifer revealed the one regret about planning her wedding: her Bachelorette party.

“I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one,” Jennifer shared. She then went on to explain why she didn't plan a big event. “My friend was getting married close to me and I went to her Bachelorette and then we ended up—typical Leo—we called it my Bachelorette,” Jennifer revealed. Even though it wasn’t big and over the top, Jennifer still had a blast at her Bachelorette party. “It was the most fun weekend of my entire life,” Jennifer shared. “I don’t know how she felt, but I had a blast.”

In the same interview, Jennifer revealed that she was once a “little bit Republican.” “I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” the “Hunger Games” star said on Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views,” she explained. “But then for me when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she continued. “Because this is an impeached president who has broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy. It feels like there’s been a line drawn in the sand. ... I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me.”

