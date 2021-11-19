Jennifer Lawrence REVEALS how she fangirled over Ariana Grande on Don't Look Up set

Jennifer Lawrence is an Ariana Grande fan and the actress isn't shy to admit that she was rather "nervous" before meeting the singer who also stars in her upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up. During an interaction with Variety, Lawrence revealed how she went "full radio contest winner" while meeting Grande for the first time on the film's set.

Gushing about Grande's music like every Arianator, Jennifer told Variety, "She can't make bad music. I've since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner." Adding further, Lawrence said, "I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down. I've just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, 'Do you live here?'"

It has been known that Ariana will be seen in a brief role in Don't Look and previously while describing her role on Jimmy Fallon, the singer stated that her character is named Riley Bina who is an aloof popstar in a relationship with DJ Cello, played by Kid Cudi. Ariana also mentioned that while she wanted to audition for the role, director Adam McKay assured her that it was a small part and that she would be perfect for it.

Don't Look Up also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, and Lance Norris in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.

