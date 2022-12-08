Jennifer Lawrence REVEALS she was asked to 'lose weight' to play Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the Hollywood industry. Over the years, she has proved her acting mettle and won the hearts of the audience. She received wider recognition and fame for her striking role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. The movie is based on the 2008 young adult novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. Recently in an interview with Variety, she spoke about what was the only problem she faced during the film.

Talking to Variety, the actress opened up about what she found “problematic” for her role play in The Hunger Games. She even revealed how she was asked to lose weight and given with an “awesome responsibility” in the film franchise.

She said, “In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility. Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children.” She remembered about the biggest conversation about her weight loss and elaborated, “Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don't know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can't because they're not a certain weight. And I can't let that seep into my brain either."

She further mentioned about getting the golden chance to make an action film that will show a female action hero as the lead. The Dark Phoenix actress said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” She said this moment of leading an action film made her so happy every single time, the belief of several people has been changed with this release.

About The Hunger Games

Helmed by Gary Ross, The Hunger Games is the first instalment in the film franchise. The dystopian action movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland in key role. The other parts of the film series are named as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.