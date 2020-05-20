Jennifer Lawrence reveals she's drinking wine and beer amidst quarantine; Shares her chicken recipe

During an interaction with her fried Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she's drinking wine and beer amidst quarantine. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Lawrence just gave us major quarantine life goals by detailing her drinking habit during Coronavirus lockdown. The Hunger games actress appeared on the recent episode of Amy Schumer Leanrs to Cook and shared some details from her life in quarantine and it is all about drinking wine and beer. While filming the episode with her husband Chris Fischer, Amy called her good friend Lawrence to ask what her favourite of wine was. "I may need to call my homegirl about this," said Schumer.

She called Lawrence and the 29-year-old actress answers the phone. “Oh my god, I love your work,” Amy joked. “Oh, I just woke up. We're drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard," the Trainwreck actress tells Lawrence, E Online reported. "What kind of wind do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend," the Snatched actress asked Lawrence. “Sauvignon blanc. I mean, [that's] if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts" the X-Men actress replied.

“I'm trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5," she told Schumer. During their interaction, Schumer’s husband Chris Fischer asked Lawrence about her famous roast chicken recipe. Sharing her recipe, the actress mentioned that she likes to get the bird bone dry and then cooks the chicken with “lots of butter, olive oil and lemon.” She also told the couple to put lemon in the chicken’s “cavity. She revealed that she cooks her chicken with thyme. “Well we’re out of time. And as soon as you said ‘cavity’ I wanted to throw my phone right in the lake,” Schumer joked. ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 and teams up with Mindy Kaling; Says ‘Some things are meant to be’

