Jennifer Lawrence Roped In To Star In Real Housewives Inspired Murder Mystery At Apple Original Films

Jennifer Lawrence is all set to star in the upcoming murder mystery film The Wives, which has been picked up by Apple Original Films. The film's theme is said to have been inspired by the reality TV show Real Housewives. The whodunnit drama will see Lawrence as a part of the Housewives clan, being intoxicated, drunk in the day, and a suspect in a murder.

Apart from playing the lead, Lawrence will also be producing the film alongside Justin Ciarocchi, Jeremy O. Harris, and Josh Godfrey. Apple Studios acquired the rights to the movie in a “very competitive situation.” The movie is still in its developmental stages.

What could be expected from Jennifer Lawrence's The Wives?

The makers of The Wives have kept the plot details of the film mostly under wraps; however, the reports suggest that the movie will include drama and suspense to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film will be written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, who is popularly known for their work in Circle Jerk, which went on to become a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

As for the Oscar-winning actress, Lawrence has been taking on quite serious kinds of projects lately. Her recent works include No Hard Feelings, Apple TV’s veteran drama Causeway, and stepping in as producer of the documentary Breads and Roes, which specifically covered the experiences of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban caught hold of the country.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence Net Worth In 2024: The Hunger Games Actress' Fortune Is Substantial Enough To Make Even The Most Prominent Hollywood Stars Envious

A full plate of projects for Apple Studios

As for the coming months, Apple Studios looks forward to a plate full of projects, starting off with Fly Me To The Moon, starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. Next Up, The Instigators have been picked up by the studios. The movie will star Matt Damon and Cassey Affleck. The Instigators will be directed by Doug Liman. Apple Studios will also look forward to housing the F1 feature film starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Jennifer Lawrence, too, has a bag full of projects for herself, including Burial Rites, Sue, and Die My Love.

The makers will announce the release date for The Wives soon.

ALSO READ: Why does Jennifer Lawrence hate New Year's eve? Actress reveals she's left 'drunk but disappointed'