Jennifer Lawrence‘s family barn in Kentucky BURNS down; Her brother says they’re still mourning tragic loss

Jennifer Lawrence’s family barn in Kentucky recently came under fire after getting caught in a horrible fire this weekend. Her brother Blaine shared the news on Facebook alongside a heartfelt message.

Jennifer Lawrence‘s family suffered a big loss over the weekend! Over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress’ brother Blaine revealed on Camp Hi-Ho’s Facebook that the barn had burnt down. The barn was the base of a summer camp in Kentucky that has been going on for several years. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” the statement from the Lawrence family read.

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us,” it continued. According to TMZ, Blaine also sent out an email to parents of campers who had attended the camp about the situation.

Camp Hi-Ho did state that there are plans to rebuild the barn by the summer of 2021. Just recently, Jennifer opened up about to fans about the election and clarified some comments she had made about her past voting record. Nack in October, The 30-year-old Hunger Games actress issued a statement following headlines after revealing she was a “little Republican” growing up. “I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines. I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat,” Jennifer said in the statement via Twitter.

