Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney; Report
Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The congratulatory messages are in order for the new parents, who also share a three-year-old together.
Jennifer Lawrence is a mom again! The actress has welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, three years after giving birth to their firstborn, Cy. The happy news was confirmed by sources to People magazine, delighting fans of the Hunger Games star.
Previously, Vogue had confirmed the actress’s pregnancy after her representatives announced the news. The media outlet wrote, “Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.”
An insider told People magazine at the time that the No Hard Feelings star was “thrilled to be pregnant again.” They also noted that the timing felt perfect for the actress, as her son would be 3 by the time the new baby arrived.
The source shared, “She loves being a mom,” and continued, “She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing for her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives.”
Since the birth of her first son, Lawrence has said she’s been approaching her career differently. In a 2023 conversation with Cameron Diaz, the actress shared, “There’s no squeezing when you have a baby.” She added, “There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”
The gender of the newborn has not yet been revealed.
Lawrence and Cooke got married six years ago, after dating for a year. They got engaged in early 2019 and tied the knot later that same year.
