Jennifer Lopez is absolutely in no rush to get married to Alex Rodriguez; Here's Why

It has almost been a year since Alex Rodriguez went down on one knee and popped the big question to Jennifer Lopez, but the singer revealed that she is no rush to walk down the aisle. In a recent interview with Oprah, 50-year-old Lopez got candid about the joys of being engaged to Alex. The 'Hustlers' actress was quizzed whether the timeline to get married matters to her.

Jennifer, who has already been married thrice, said, "No, no... it doesn't. It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic (stuff) that made me get married three times," Lopez revealed with a laugh.

Adding that Alex and she are not in a rush at all. Lopez said, "He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?' If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners." Lopez and Alex have been living together along with their kids under one roof for over a year now. One quick look at their Instagram and you can tell they are definitely one big happy family.

On the same, JLo said, "The mother of (Alex's) children has a very different life than what we have and we all kind of fill-in-the-blanks for each other. We give the kids different experiences."

