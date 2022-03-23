Jennifer Lopez accepts Icon honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022; Proud BF Ben Affleck cheers for her

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday in Los Angeles and one of the biggest highlights of the evening was Jennifer Lopez's stunning performance at the event as well as her big win for the evening as she was given the Icon Award. Lopez delivered an emotional speech as she accepted the award while Ben Affleck was cheering for her.

In an emotional as well as inspiring speech, JLo proved that she is truly an icon as she thanked her fans who have been supporting her all through her career. She said, "Thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me. You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."

The singer also concluded her speech on an inspiring note as she mentioned that the Icon Award means something big for her and added that the word icon also has an acronym that holds deep meaning for her which she said was "I can overcome negativity." The 52-year-old singer also said that she's just started and will continue to give her best when it comes to music.

During Lopez's emotional speech, her boyfriend Ben Affleck was seen beaming with joy and pride as he cheered her on from the crowd. It was a family affair for the couple as they were accompanied by children. Affleck was seen clapping from the crowd for JLo along with his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez's daughter Emme, 14.

