Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez dance their hearts out to Rihanna's track at Golden Globes after party; WATCH

A video shared by Jennifer Lopez from the Golden Globes after party has caught our attention. Check it out below.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made heads turn when they stepped on to the Golden Globes red carpet. While the singer's gown received major attention for various reasons, Alex Rodriguez garnered headlines for his heartwarming post for his fiance. And while the Hustlers star's red carpet look did not receive much praise, Lopez's Golden Globes after party look was a total winner. As per Elle, the multi-talented JLo wore a long-sleeved white lace dress with two high leg slits in the front. She ditched her braided look and let he tresses open.

Taking to Instagram, JLo also shared a photo with Alex and the couple undoubtedly put on a stunning display. But it was a video shared by Lopez that caught our attention. The Golden Globes after party was the place to be after a rather long awards ceremony. If JLo's video is anything to go by, then the actress and singer definitely turned up the heat on the dance floor.

In the video, JLo and Alex can be seen dancing their hearts out to Rihanna's 'This Is What You Came For'. Along with the couple, JLo and Alex were joined by Lopez's team members. She captioned the video, "The Hustlers. I love my team. @arod @egt239 @alexbrown32 @ladelsanto @chagedorn #KevinHuvane #BennyMedina @chantsmyname @erinpeep @la_schwa26 @lorenescafaria #Hustlersmovie #afterparty."

Check out Jennifer Lopez's video below:

At the Golden Globes, Lopez was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Hustlers. However, she lost out to Laura Dern of Marriage Story.

