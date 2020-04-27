Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez pose for a selfie with his daughter; Latter thankful to spend time with family

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez style up for a quarantine selfie with daughter Natasha and the latter pens a beautiful caption for it.

Alex Rodriguez has been quite active on social media during the quarantine. The Baseball shortstop is having a great time bonding with his family and his Instagram pictures often give a glimpse of the same. A-Rod is practising social-distancing along with his two daughters, fiance Jennifer Lopez, and her three kids. From dancing together at the entrance of their house to taking up fun TikTok challenges together, the family of seven has been having a blast despite the social-distancing phase.

Recently, A-Rod took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with JLo and his daughter Natasha. The star couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez styled up for their quarantine selfie and posed with 15-year-old Natasha. Both Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez matched outfits in white while Natasha wore a black top. Sharing their picture Alex also wrote a beautiful message alongside. "One thing I’m incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family," his caption read.

Check it out:

"I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else. This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families," his caption continued.

