Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez REVEAL their endorsement for future president; Encourage Latinos to vote

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez recently made their support for Joe Biden as President official during a chat with the President-hopeful himself. The couple also encouraged the Latin community to vote.

Music icon Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez recently made their formal endorsement of Joe Biden for President. The two hosted a video chat with Joe and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and opened up about the issues that matter most to them. “We’re thrilled and we’re excited to vote,” Alex kicked off the conversation. “I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much.”

Jennifer added that for her, personally, “it’s [about] unifying the nation again, getting rid of this hate. I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s okay. That, to me, is really sad because it’s not the country that I believe I grew up in.”

Watch the full video chat below:

Then, she asked Joe about his plan if elected to office. “There’s a lot we can do,” Joe responded. “I know you know this Jennifer. A Latino is three times more likely to be infected by the COVID virus than a white person. [There are] 3 million unemployed, [and] 200,000 dreamers are on the frontlines of essential workers risking their lives right now.”

“That’s not an exaggeration, that’s a fact,” he added. “One in three Latino small businesses are gone.”

Alex then chimed in again, saying that he thinks “about those young Latinos out there [and] African Americans, all of us, all of them, that need help. [I hope] they get the support that they need. I just want our three little girls to know that one day, they could be CEO, they could go for no. 1 and they could be the next president of the United States of America.” “They could be president,” Joe said. “It’s about letting people know that there is nothing beyond our capacity … I really, really believe it.”

