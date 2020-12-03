Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s wedding faces 2nd delay; JLO says ‘we have let it go for a second’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her wedding plans with athlete Alex Rodriguez and revealed that their wedding has been pushed to a later date for the second time.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding earlier this year due to the pandemic, however, it turns out that they postponed a second time as well. Speaking with Access, the 51-year-old actress opened up about delaying their nuptials. “You know we’ve talked about so many different things cause we had to cancel the wedding last year because of COVID, because of the quarantine,” she shared, adding that “we actually did it twice, which people don’t know, where we had it in different times – first one cancelled and then second one cancelled as well – and so I don’t know.”

Jennifer added that “we kind of have let it go for a second…” “I think we just feel like, ‘Let’s just wait it out.’ There’s no rush. We’re good. Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right.”

Watch her full interview below:

If you missed it, earlier in the year, Jennifer revealed that her original wedding day was somewhere in April. JLO appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ at-home edition of her talk show and the entertainer opened up about her upcoming wedding to Alex-Rod. Ellen asked if the wedding date has been affected by the quarantine and she implied that the wedding could’ve happened “any day now.”

“Any day now?!” Jennifer said with a laugh. “Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.” Ellen then suggested that Jennifer should have her wedding on TikTok!

