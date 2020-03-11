Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez signed an NDA to go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sign a non-disclosure agreement to go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Find Out.

Alex Rodriguez confirmed that he and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a double date with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. However, he refused to share any more details and jokingly suggested that he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to go on a date with the royal couple. The 44-year-old former professional baseball players recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interaction, Jimmy asked Alex to spill some beans about the perfect date.

In February, Meghan and Harry jetted off to Miami to attend an event. According to the rumours, the royal couple met up with J.Lo and A-Rod while in town. “Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double-date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? If so, who paid?” Fallon asked. Keeping the details under tight wraps, the athlete said, “I signed an NDA.” While Jimmy took this as confirmation, A-Rod smiled and did not reveal any more details.

Check out Alex Rodriguez interview here:

Meanwhile, Alex and JLo celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement earlier this week and the baseball player posted a beautiful video montage celebrating their love. “One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question. you said yes. Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you,” he wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle join Prince William & Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day 2020 service

Read More