Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez feature in their FIRST Instagram picture together after breakup drama 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been in the news for the past few weeks owing to rumours of their split. Although it was later reported that despite going through a rough patch, the couple is making things work and have been spending time in the Dominican Republic together. Recently, the couple posed for a picture together which was posted by Rodriguez on his Instagram and it is their first joint appearance ever since split rumours.

In the picture, the couple is all smiles and it certainly looks like their relationship has been healing. The duo came together to announce their new partnership with vitamin brand and the post was regarding the same. Before that, Rodriguez had also shared a picture from the pool where he mentioned how he's spending his weekend. Alex has been back in the Dominican Republican to be by JLo's side who is shooting a project there.

It seems Lopez and Rodriguez want to show their fans that the duo is very much together despite all the problems considering their social media behaviour suggests so. Recently, Lopez also shared a picture of herself in a colourful bathrobe as she posted about welcoming the weekend. While the picture received a lot of comments, one of those was also from Rodriguez who posted heart emojis on her post.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been engaged since March 2019. The couple has been together for over four years and while speculations did suggest that they may be breaking off their engagement due to their issues, the duo has decided to give their relationship a chance and remain engaged.

As per People, JLo and Rodriguez's relationship is headed in the "right direction" and they are happy spending time together. The couple reunited in the Dominican Republican recently after Alex decided to show Lopez that he is serious about their relationship and flew to her shooting location to mend their relationship.

