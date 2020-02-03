Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez getting MARRIED this summer? Find Out

After being together for years, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are planning on getting married this summer. Read on to know more.

It is finally happening! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are planning on exchanging vows this summer and we cannot keep calm. Ever since Rodriguez made their relationship official by putting a ring on Lopez’s finger, the fans have been anticipating their wedding and now a sourced has confirmed to US Weekly that the two are planning a summer wedding. The insider did not spill any more information about the highly anticipated wedding. JLo and ARod sparked romance rumours back in March 2017 after the two were spotted together on several occasions.

Two months later, they made their relationship red carpet official as they made their debut, as a couple, at the Met Gala. In August 2018, Lopez couldn’t stop gushing about her beau during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music. “Alex, you’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other. You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho, and I love you,” she said.

In March 2019, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez during a romantic tropical vacation and shared the news with the world. “She said yes,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a pic of Lopez flaunting her blind square-cut diamond ring. The two have been living together ever since but have time and again dodged the questions about their wedding. However, even though they did not fix a date, the two never stop gushing about each other on social media.

In December, during an interview with People, Jennifer Lopez was asked if she is considering the possibility of growing her family of 6 with fiance Alex Rodriguez, and she said: “I want to!” JLo asserted that while she does not know what the future holds, she is open to the idea. “I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” she said during the interaction.

The singer is already a mother to twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian (11) David with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She also seems to be close to Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella Alexander (11) and Natasha Alexander (15). Despite having a jam-packed schedule, the singer admitted that she wants to expand her family with her soon-to-be-husband.

