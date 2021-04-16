Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had been broken up a week before announcing their split: Report

According to a new source via People magazine, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had broken up a week before they announced their split yesterday.

After Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod confirmed their breakup yesterday, a new source close to the couple is opening about what’s happening on the inside. An insider recently said to People magazine that the “discussion” about their future together was held last week. A week before announcing their split, Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, made the decision to "go separate ways" and the conversation was friendly, according to the source.

"They spent time together in the Dominican Republic last week and decided that it's best to go separate ways," the insider added. "The split is very amicable." The new reporting coincides with the couple's statement Thursday morning when they shared that they "look forward" to being friends. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," they added.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years. During the pandemic, the couple spent time at home with their blended families — Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel and the former MLB player's daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16.

