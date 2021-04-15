Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially CALL OFF engagement; Say 'we are better as friends'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announce their split with a joint statement.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had been reportedly working on their relationship since last month after reports about an apparent split hit the news. The couple even tried to work things out by spending some quality time together in the Dominican Republic where Lopez had been shooting for her upcoming project. Although, the couple has now officially announced parting ways and called off their engagement in a statement released to Today.

Lopez and Rodriguez in their joint statement said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

After speculations suggested that the JLo and Alex's relationship was going through a rough patch in early March, the couple soon got together in the Dominican Republic and were also seen packing on some PDA, thus suggesting that things had worked out between them.

However, breakup rumours had once again swirled over the news following Lopez's post showing selfies of herself minus the engagement ring. Lopez and Rodriguez had announced their engagement in March 2019 after two years of dating. The duo had come close as a family, especially Lopez and Rodriguez's kids and it seems the couple's decision to stay friends and support each other through this breakup is mainly because of the best interest of their blended family.

