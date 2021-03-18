Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pack on the PDA in Dominican Republic; Has the couple kissed and made up?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were reportedly clicked packing on the PDA in Dominican Republic amid split rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to have moved on from the issues that seemed to be carving a rift between them. The duo reunited in Dominican Republic after Alex flew to be with JLo, who has been shooting her next project there. The couple was reportedly spotted packing on the PDA during their recent meet and it looks like all's well for them. In photos published by The Daily Mail, Jennifer and Alex were seen cosying up to one another and even stole a few kisses.

Over the past week, several reports have been suggesting that Jennifer and Alex were willing to mend their relationship and it looks like their efforts have paid off. While the rumour mills had been ringing with the news of the couple calling off their engagement, it was revealed that Lopez and Rodriguez had hit a rough spot but did not break-up.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019. The couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but after the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold. Lopez had spoken about her impending wedding on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April where she said, "It's just something we're going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

Amid JLo and Alex's split rumours, several reports also claimed that the couple were willing to make things work for their kids. Over the course of their relationship, Lopez and Rodriguez's kids have become extremely close and we bet the couple's reunion is sure to make for one happy family soon.

ALSO READ: Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids the reason why the couple wants to mend their relationship?

Share your comment ×