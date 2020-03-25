Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez play a 'couples challenge' game during quarantine; Watch Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez answer a rapid-fire series of fun questions as they take up the 'couples challenge'. Watch the video here:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are slowly becoming the OG couple of the tinsel town. While everyone's trying to get through the quarantine phase, JLo and A-Rod have the most amusing ways to entertain themselves. The couple seems to be making use of this time to up their Instagram game as we find them posting some great stuff on Insta! A few days back, Jennifer and Alex took over social media as they put up a video of them acing Drake's Flip The Switch challenge and now once again they've left their Instafam gushing.

The next on JLo and A-Rod's list was a couples challenge comprising a rapid-fire round wherein they were asked to answer questions about each other. The power couple was to keep their eyes closed and point at each other as an answer to every question. Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez took part in the fun game and answered many questions such as who is more stubborn, who is a social butterfly, who is more grumpy in the morning, who’s the better cook, who initiated the first kiss and more.

Check out the video:

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have been doing their bit by staying home during the Coronavirus outbreak. The dreadful pandemic has shown its diabolic nature affecting people across several countries. Many states are under complete lockdown to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The highly contagious virus gets transmitted from one person to another in no time and multiplies rapidly. The novel Coronavirus has affected 422,614 people worldwide, taking up the death toll to 18,892.

Credits :Instagram

