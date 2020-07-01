Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share an inspiring message for the class of 2020: Never stop being a student

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez came together to congratulate the graduating class of 2020 and shared words of wisdom as they inspired students. Scroll ahead to see what the couple said.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez teamed up with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor of Schools Richard A. Carranza on Tuesday to celebrate New York City students at a special virtual graduation ceremony. "We know you've worked very hard to get here and that your family, friends, and teachers must be so proud of the young people you've become," Jennifer began. Alex also discussed the importance of working together as a team and shared a story of the time when he won a World Series Championship with the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez said, "The point is that when you looked at our team, it was a melting pot. We loved each other, we accepted each other, and we bonded with each other. We shared a common goal and we achieved it, and that's what made us great. It is our hope that one day, all of you and America, can come together like the 2009 New York Yankees, when we work together, we can accomplish amazing things." Jennifer then reflected on her high school years and the uncertainty she felt about her future during that time.

"We both remember being in your position with an uncertain future ahead of us, but what we know now is we weren't really in your shoes. We didn't have to celebrate our graduation at home or watch our teachers and graduation speakers on a screen," she explained. "As the events of recent weeks have shown, your generation is facing a series of unique challenges. It feels like we lost our way these past few years, but we can find our way back. With every great challenge comes a great opportunity, and like so many things in life, this starts with accepting responsibility."

Jennifer ended the speech by urging graduates to get involved in their communities and emphasising the importance of voting. "Do whatever you can, big or small, to ensure those who represent you, do in fact represent you. And please don't let your education stop after graduation," Jennifer said. "You may have earned your degree today, but you never stop being a student. Make an effort to learn more and more every single day. And finally, become the leaders of tomorrow," the star couple concluded.

Share your comment ×