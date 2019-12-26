Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Christmas photos in adorable matching PJs are simply heartwarming

If their Instagram posts are anything to go by, then the power couple along with their respective kids celebrated Christmas morning by showering each other with gifts and in matching yet personalised pyjamas.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez often dish out couple and family goals on social media. Be it their social media PDA or love-filled selfies, the couple's pictures are often heartwarming. On Christmas, they did just that. If their Instagram posts are anything to go by, then the power couple along with their respective kids celebrated Christmas morning by showering each other with gifts and in matching yet personalised pyjamas. The red checkered PJs were donned by all their kids as well as Lopez and Alex. And while what they gifted one another is a whole other story, the power couple shared some adorable snaps from Christmas morning.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez shared a picture perfect photo of her and beau Alex kissing right in front of the Christmas tree. The adorable photo's caption read, "Don’t need no mistletoe...Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever."

Alex treated us to a few more photos as he revealed Jennifer's reaction on opening her Christmas gift. From the looks of it, Alex gifted JLo a book and the 'Hustlers' star was clearly over the moon. Alex also posted a photo of them sharing a heartwarming hug. He captioned his series of photos, "Merry Christmas everyone," with heart emojis.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Christmas photos:

The couple got engaged this year and will soon be walking down the aisle. However, they have not yet revealed their wedding date.

