Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship is recovering in the right direction after a happy reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship has been through its share of ups and downs but it looks like it's in a recovery mode now.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship has been in the news since the past few weeks. The couple, after hitting a rough patch, seems to be trying hard to mend their relationship and have decided to remain engaged while doing so. With JLo away for her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding's shoot, Rodriguez has been flying in and out of Dominican Republican to spend time with her as they sort things out and also manage his work. The big gesture of flying all the way to her shooting location just to see her seems to have impressed Lopez as per a report in People.

The couple, after deciding to give their relationship a second chance, were seen spending some romantic time together and were also clicked getting cosy in a few pictures. This happy reunion seems to have worked its magic and reportedly things are now looking much better for the couple.

According to E!, Jennifer and Alex's relationship is now headed in the "right direction." It has also been reported that while Lopez will be shooting for a few more weeks in the Dominican Republican, Rodriguez plans to visit her more often. Reportedly, the couple has also decided to stay in Florida after JLo wraps up with her shoot.

The couple seems to have realised that spending time apart wasn't helping them to work on their relationship and hence Rodriguez has "prioritised" his time with Lopez over anything else, reports E! It was earlier also reported that the duo plan to take things slowly and are willing to make time for each other amid busy schedules.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together for over four years and got engaged in 2019. The couple were to tie the knot last year but the wedding plans were pushed further owing to the coronavirus pandemic. After their recent differences, the couple has decided to remain engaged and put the wedding plans on the backburner.

