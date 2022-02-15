Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aka Bennifer 'are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second chance at love is still going strong in 2022, so much so, that Bennifer fans are already wondering if the lovebirds will get engaged again. Well, according to Entertainment Tonight, it could happen sooner rather than later! A source revealed to ET that Bennifer "are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married."

The source further added how the couple is "so in love" and that "their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question." However, to take the next step in their relationship, Jennifer and Ben "will be considerate of their children," as Bennifer don't just want things to be great between them, but their children too. For the unversed, Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares three kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 9 - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

We can't wait for the lovebirds to take the plunge and seal their happily ever after!

For the unversed, J.Lo and Ben first dated each other back in 2002 before getting engaged and becoming a media frenzy. However, the pair called it quits in 2004. 17 years later, Bennifer 2.0 rose and we've never been the same again!

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought their romance to Super Bowl, their PDA game was also on point during the LA premiere of J.Lo's rom-com movie Marry Me. To check out Bennifer's romantic photos, then head on to our ALSO READ link below.

