Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'are hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort'?

According to a recent source report, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "have both matured and are on the same page and it [Bennifer's reconciled relationship] has been easy."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking us all the way back to the early 2000s with their 2021 reconciliation as Bennifer are "both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in." According to Entertainment Tonight, a source disclosed that Jennifer and Ben "are very much a couple" and have been relaying "that they're together" to their friends.

According to the insider, when Lopez and Affleck "first reconnected," the couple "had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while." Fortunately, "it was" and hence, the pair is "both fully in it." Furthermore, Jen and Ben reportedly talked about their publicised "past," especially why their relationship "didn't work out." For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck met and fell in love on the sets of Gigli in 2002, got engaged the same year and broke off their engagement in early 2004.

"They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy," the source added. When it comes to the 51-year-old singer and actress, JLo "is elated and really trusts Ben." It's the 48-year-old actor being "more traditional and low-key in his values" which "Jen is into."

For Jennifer, going on dates and having fun is something that she likes while Lopez "also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input." Interestingly, unlike JLo and ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez's mixing business with pleasure relationship, which involved "always investing together," "Ben is less into that," even though Lopez may appreciate Affleck's input.

The insider concluded, "They are just genuinely enjoying each other's company and having a great time. Jen is very supportive of Ben and his career, but she is also connected, successful and has her own life."

