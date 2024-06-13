Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Attend His Son's Graduation Ceremony Amid Divorce Rumors; Wedding Rings Still On

Jennifer Lopez canceled her musical tour to spend some time with her family, and she seems to be doing just that, as the 51-year-old actress and musician attended Ben Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 12.

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together at a family event amid reports of issues in their marriage.

Earlier this month, Lopez also supported Samuel at his basketball game, where she and Affleck shared a chaste kiss on the cheek. Before that, the Atlas actress and the Gone Girl star also attended a party for his daughter Violet’s high school graduation.

Where do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stand amid divorce rumors?

A source told People on Tuesday, June 11, that the pair remain “friendly despite their marital strain,” adding, they still “see each other every few days.”

For their June 12 outing, though, Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme, attended Affleck’s son’s graduation together while Ben arrived with his mother, according to TMZ. The outlet also reports that the two didn't interact at the event.

The vibe between formerly ever-smitten Bennifer also seemed off at Violet's graduation party last month, per several media reports.

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted,” a source previously said of the couple, per Glamour. The insider also added how the duo waited for decades to get back together but in the end, they just couldn't make it work. “They both said they’d matured and learned from the past mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck are looking for buyers for their $61 million Beverly Hills home. A source told People on June 11 that neither is happy with the 38,000-square-foot mansion.

“Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids,” said a source close to Lopez to People, adding, “The house is way too big” for the singer-actress.

Reports of issues between Affleck and Lopez come as the latter canceled her much-anticipated This Is Me… Live Tour on May 31.

Why did JLo cancel her musical tour?

Lopez wrote via her OntheJLo website that she is “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she added, apologizing to her fans. “Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Many viewed the move as the singer's attempt to save her rumoredly faltering marriage with Affleck, and the pair appears to be preserving their relationship as much as possible, with neither having removed their wedding rings thus far.

Both Jen and Ben were seen sporting the sacred accessory on June 12.