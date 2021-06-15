Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck CONFIRM relationship with a steamy kiss during dinner date with JLo's twins

During Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's PDA-filled family dinner, JLo's twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13, seemed chummy with their mother's boyfriend.

After weeks of 'reconciled' rumours and travelling between Miami and Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their 2.0 relationship with a steamy kiss shared between the couple during a family dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Los Angeles, on June 13. As per the photos and video obtained by Page Six, Bennifer shared sweet, romantic kisses while Ben even nuzzled Jennifer's neck and whispered in her ear.

Moreover, since it was the 50th birthday celebrations of JLo's sister Lynda Lopez, even the 51-year-old singer and actress' twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony - Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13 - were also present for the special occasion. At one point, Emme and Max made their way to Bennifer to show them a video on a mobile with the 48-year-old actor smiling at whatever was shown to him. According to People, a Nobu source revealed to the publication that Lopez and Affleck "enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together" which was a "small birthday celebration," where "everyone seemed great and had fun."

"Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate. They held hands under the table," the insider further disclosed. When it comes to Ben's relationship with JLo's twins, the source added, "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share. Ben had a Diet Coke."

We're loving Bennifer 2.0!

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez REUNITE in Los Angeles; JLo's mother is 'thrilled' Bennifer are back together now

What do you have to say about the rise of Bennifer 2.0? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×