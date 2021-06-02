Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck consider their kids as main 'priority' amid Bennifer's romance getting serious

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck embark on their reconciliation romance, a source report states that Bennifer is keeping their children as the number one "priority."

If there's one Hollywood romance in 2021 that everyone is getting behind, it's undoubtedly Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It was last month when Jennifer and Ben reconciled post the former's engagement breaking off with Alex Rodriguez. Eventually, Bennifer 2.0 spread like wildfire from Los Angeles to Miami as the pair spent ample time together, in spite of the distance.

However, no matter how serious things are getting between Lopez and Affleck, for both, their kids are the number one priority, according to Page Six's sources. JLo's pal further disclosed that as Bennifer get closer, Jennifer "is wondering how many times lightning can strike" when it comes to her love life. At 51, Lopez "has always put importance on chemistry" and feels like Ben "has grown since they were together." But another friend states that Jennifer will never put romance before family, adding, "She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account. They are her priority."

For the unversed, Jennifer has two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony - twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13. On the other hand, even Affleck is reportedly putting his kids high on his priority list. Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet Affleck, 15, Seraphina Affleck, 12, and Samuel Affleck, 9.

Interestingly, Jennifer and Ben, who first dated and were engaged between 2002 and 2004, are not just casually rekindling their relationship but getting more serious. Bennifer was also spotted getting cosy during a date night at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on Monday, i.e. May 31.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck indulge in comfortable cuddling during date night; Not shy of being affectionate

What are your thoughts on Bennifer 2.0? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×