Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck DON’T follow each other on Instagram despite romantic reunion

Bennifer aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not followed each other on Instagram even though they have rekindled their romance some time back! The duo, who have made their relationship Instagram official (JLo’s 52nd birthday bash!), as well as red-carpet official (MET Gala 2021 appearance), but haven’t taken to press the follow button yet!

It sounds too strange for ardent fans that the two have avoided adding each other on their Instagram despite being romantic with each other during every event. Out of the 1300 people that JLo follows, Affleck’s account couldn’t be seen anywhere and with Affleck, the Batman actor follows only 94 people from his official IG. Affleck follows some of the late-night show hosts, including Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, but not the love of his life!

Meanwhile, fans have a feeling that the two of them are making a conscious effort to keep their rekindled romance off social media, as Affleck hasn’t even posted any pictures of the Jenny From The Block singer and in the bombshell Insta-official post that JLo had curated, she didn’t even tag her beau! “52...what to do… [heart emoji],” Lopez penned, tagging the photographer, but not the man she got clicked with!

Recently, however, JLo praised Affleck and Matt Damon’s movie The Last Duel and took to Instagram to post a video of herself enjoying the premiere of the movie at The Venice Film Festival. While Lopez’s video comprised photos of herself getting ready, it seemed like she definitely removed Affleck from some of the frames!

