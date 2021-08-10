Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a beachside stroll in Malibu along with Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a beach date recently as they got clicked taking a stroll hand-in-hand in Malibu. Also accompanying the couple was Affleck's bestie Matt Damon. It looks like the trio had a great time given that the TMZ photos showed them all smiles during their outing. Looks like Bennifer and Damon had a fun reunion.

According to the photos obtained by TMZ, Ben and Jennifer were seen dressed casually for their beach outing. While the pictures showed the duo holding hands, Ben's bestie Matt Damon was seen walking alongside them. While fans have been excited about Bennifer getting together, their close friend, Damon who was recently busy promoting his upcoming film was flooded with questions about his friends' rekindled romance during interviews.

While addressing the same, Damon spoke to Extra and mentioned how happy he was for Ben saying, "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Affleck and Lopez recently confirmed their romance after JLo shared a cosy photo with Ben from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. Prior to going social media official, the duo was already making headlines for their frequent outings together including the Hamptons getaway. As for Lopez's birthday, the duo went for a trip to France and enjoyed spending quality time together on a yacht in St Tropez.

A source close to the duo recently informed People about JLo and Ben's rekindled romance and stated that they are "madly in love." The insider also added, "They want to do everything they can to make this work."

