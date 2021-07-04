Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a blended family trip with their kids to Universal Studios

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving ahead in their rekindled relationship as they spend time together as a family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not just spending quality time together as a couple but are also bonding as a family. As per the photos obtained by Page Six, Ben and Jennifer were seen spending time together with their kids at Hollywood's Universal Studios on Friday. The couple was spotted taking a stroll by the studios' Simpsons-themed park along with their kids.

While Lopez was seen in a casual avatar and was accompanied by twins Max and Emme, 13, Affleck was seen along with his son Samuel, 9 whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. According to Page Six, Affleck and Lopez had a great time and also walked hand in hand during their Universal Studios outing.

An onlooker informed Page Six, "They looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them." This is not the first time that the duo has spent time along with their children as a family. Previously, Ben was seen attending JLo's sister's 50th bash as well. The couple had also seemingly confirmed their romance when they indulged in a steamy kiss during dinner with JLo's twins.

It was also reportedly informed by a source close to Lopez that her twins have been getting to know Ben and are open to the idea of starting afresh with Affleck in Los Angeles. As for JLo and Affleck, the couple as per reports seems to have rekindled their romance from right where they left off years ago.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged back in 2002 and postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to say 'I do' and eventually officially split in January 2004.

