Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ENJOY a fun family night out with their kids in LA

Bennifer, aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted enjoying some time together with their kids while they went to watch Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre, in Hollywood! According to Just Jared, the couple took their kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, Max, 13, and Emme, 13, for a family night out to kick start the weekend just right.

As per Just Jared, even Ben Affleck’s mother had been in attendance to watch the musical along with the kids, JLo and Ben. Now that the restrictions for Broadway performances have been minimized in the US, Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has returned to LA just this week, being the first production to go for tours since COVID-19 hit in March 2020.

Recently, the couple was also spotted grabbing dinner at a West Hollywood Restaurant with JLo’s daughter Emme. The three of them enjoyed some fun time out with each other in their casual outfits. The duo was also reported to have been house-hunting to move in together. According to TMZ, the couple has been interested in two properties which include a whopping USD 85 million estate and a USD 40 million Toluca Lake estate. However, the duo has neither confirmed nor denied claims of house-hunting together, and seems like they haven't yet finalized on a suitable property for themselves and their kids.

Amid Ben and Jennifer’s romance growing stronger, JLo’s ex Alex Rodriguez has also opened up on his breakup with Jennifer stating that he is ‘grateful for the last five years,’ reports Entertainment Weekly. The baseball star confirmed to be in a ‘great place’ sans JLo, adding that his daughters and he have the opportunity to ‘move forward.’

