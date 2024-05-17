Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Fuel The Rumor Mill; 47 Days Without Joint Appearance Feeds Divorce Speculations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been photographed together for 47 days, as reported by People, and their lack of joint appearances has done nothing but fuel speculations that there might be trouble in the beloved couple's paradise. Ben and Jen, for the records, were last snapped together holding hands in New York City on March 30.

Following their above-mentioned public appearance, Lopez spent most of her time in New York, promoting her forthcoming Netflix movie Atlas and attending the Met Gala without her husband. The I’m Real singer was also busy filming the movie Kiss of the Spiderwoman. As for the Gone Girl actor, he has been caught up filming for The Accountant. He did, however, find the time to attend the May 5 Roast of Tom Brady, without Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly headed for divorce

“Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share,” a source told In Touch Weekly, adding, “They are headed for divorce, and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame.”

"He's focused on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted," the source further remarked.

Coincidentally or not, a couple of days ago, Lopez made headlines for liking an Instagram post that read: “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez through the years

The couple famously dated and got engaged between 2002 and 2004 before calling it quits, only to rekindle their romance years later.

Ben and Jen got back together in 2021 and in July 2022, the couple obtained a marriage license in NV, according to TMZ. The following month, the newlyweds followed up on their impromptu Vegas ceremony by throwing a lavish wedding party at Affleck’s grand Georgia estate, with their kids Max and Emme (Lopez’s children with ex-husband Marc Anthony), and Violet, Seraphina (now known as Fin), and Samuel (Affleck's children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) in attendance.

Lopez recently provided insight into her relationship with Affleck in the Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

