Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gearing up for their red carpet debut at Met Gala 2021?

With the Met Gala returning this year after a COVID-19 halt, it looks like it could give Bennifer fans the one thing they have been waiting for. After reports claimed that Jennifer Lopez will be attending the event, fans are now hoping to see her make a red carpet debut with rekindled flame Ben Affleck. Having gone Insta official, is Met Gala the next stop?

It was recently confirmed by Page Six that Lopez is planning to attend the event and that the likes of Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o are among the list of celebrities who have been confirmed to attend. With Lopez's plans to attend the fashion extravaganza revealed, there's only one question that has been bothering fans. After making her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck social media official, will Lopez make it red carpet official too?

Considering Lopez and Affleck haven't been shying away from flaunting their romance and recently also enjoyed a PDA-filled vacation, many are expecting the couple to make a fashionable display at the Met Gala and make their relationship public with a glamorous appearance together.

Lopez is known to be a regular attendee at the fashion soiree and has made the headlines with her previous looks at events. The singer made her Met Gala debut in 2004 and since then has attended it every year.

Since Jennifer chose her birthday as an occasion to make her relationship official with Affleck on Instagram, it won't be surprising if the duo think of taking a major step ahead with a joint appearance on the red carpet for an event as grand as the Met Gala 2021.

