Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married for the second time in a lavish Georgia ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot again, this time in front of their friends and families in an extravagant Georgia ceremony. The couple first got married in Las Vegas last month and the news was shared by the singer on her newsletter. As for the second wedding, the ceremony was held at an 87-acre property in Georgia on Saturday.

The news of the couple's second wedding comes after Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, caused some worry when she was rushed to the hospital on Thursday following a fall from a dock on the property as reported by Page Six. The guests attending Bennifer's 2.0 wedding were seen sporting white outfits at the ceremony. After their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, it was reported that the Georgia wedding will be a multi-day event.

Lopez had previously conveyed her happiness of marrying Ben in July in her newsletter where she wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Describing her Vegas wedding, she had written how they tied the knot at a small white chapel and that, "They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance after nearly 18 years since they first broke up in the early 2000s. The couple's love story has been known to be one of Hollywood's iconic romances.

