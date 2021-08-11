Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go house hunting again? Couple reportedly checked a USD 85 million estate in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be going strong and maybe thinking about moving in together soon considering they were spotted house-hunting again. As per reports, the couple was clicked taking a look at LA properties on Tuesday and one of them included a massive USD 85 million estate that could be perfect for their blended family.

According to TMZ, JLo and Affleck's recent housing hunting visit happened to have spread across the entire LA area and one house that the duo reportedly checked out seemed to be a massive property consisting of 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and several other facilities including an outdoor area for sports, swimming pool and also parking for up to 80 guests.

The report also claimed that Ben and Jennifer also headed to check out another property in San Fernando Valley which happened to be a USD 40 million estate as per TMZ.

This is not the first time the couple has been spotted on a house-hunting tour. Previously, the couple had checked out a few homes in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

The couple recently made their relationship official after JLo shared a cosy photo of the two sharing a kiss on her Instagram account as a part of her birthday post. The duo also enjoyed a vacation in France where they enjoyed each other's company as shown by their PDA-filled snaps from St Tropez.

Considering how Ben and Jennifer previously also spent time with their kids and enjoyed a blended family trip to Disneyland over the fourth of July weekend, it seems they may be looking for a bigger property to move in together as a blended fam.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a beachside stroll in Malibu along with Matt Damon