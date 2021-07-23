Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go partially Insta official with a cosy PHOTO; Check it out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are yet to make their rekindled romance social media official but the duo seemed to have partially done it thanks to JLo's friend Leah Remini. Affleck and Lopez have been spending a lot of time together and recently the actor also accompanied the singer for a friend's birthday bash Remini who recently celebrated her birthday took to Instagram to share a video from her bash, which also consisted of a cosy photo of Ben and Jennifer.

The photos shared in the video by Remini were from her star-studded bash celebrated on June 15. While it was reported that Ben had accompanied Lopez for the party, the duo's photo from the bash has now made it to Instagram in Remini's post and fans are now calling it a partial Instagram debut for the duo.

The said photo shows Ben holding onto both Jennifer and Leah. Lopez can be seen resting her hand on his chest while posing in an embrace. The black and white photo shows Affleck and Lopez smiling wide as they pose with the birthday girl. While the Bennifer paparazzi photos seemed proof enough for fans about their rekindled romance, Remini's post seems to have further confirmed it now.

Check out Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Instagram photo Here

Recently, Lopez dodged an Affleck reference during an interview, thus hinting that the duo may not be ready to make any official statements about their relationship yet. According to recent reports, an E! source had revealed that Ben and Jennifer are "fully committed" but aren't thinking about marriage or getting engaged anytime soon. The duo has been spending time together as a family as well and Affleck has been bonding with Lopez's twins Max and Emme.

