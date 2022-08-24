Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head for a second honeymoon to Italy after Georgia wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time in Georgia at the actor's sprawling estate in the presence of friends and family. The couple who previously got married in Las Vegas last month had enjoyed their honeymoon in Paris. After their recent Georgia wedding, the couple jetted off on their second honeymoon to Italy.

As reported by Page Six, the couple was spotted enjoying a boat ride during their Italian vacation. The newlyweds were spotted cruising across Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo in a speed boat as seen in the photos. The snaps showcased Lopez sporting a white oversized, long-sleeved white dress whereas Affleck wore a blue shirt with khaki pants and white sneakers.

The couple was also spotted sharing a sweet kiss during the boat ride. As for the couple's recent wedding, it was a romantic ceremony as Jennifer walked down the aisle in a stunning custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The ceremony was also attended by the couple's children. Among the attendees for the lavish wedding included the likes of Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and his wife.

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance last year, nearly 18 years after they called off their engagement in the early 2000s. The duo announced their engagement again earlier this year and tied the knot for the first time in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. The news of their wedding was first shared by JLo in her newsletter where she wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

